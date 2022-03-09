SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders were called to a barn fire on Wednesday morning near N225 Cranberry Road in the Town of Scott.
According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call reporting the fire around 9:40 a.m.
Several fire departments assisted in putting out the flames, including:
- Beechwood
- Boltenville
- Silver Creek
- Cascade
- Random Lake
- Filmore
- Cedar Grove
- Adell
As a result, deputies say the barn was a total loss. In the end, they report no animals were injured.