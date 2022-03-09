SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders were called to a barn fire on Wednesday morning near N225 Cranberry Road in the Town of Scott.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call reporting the fire around 9:40 a.m.

Several fire departments assisted in putting out the flames, including:

Beechwood

Boltenville

Silver Creek

Cascade

Random Lake

Filmore

Cedar Grove

Adell

As a result, deputies say the barn was a total loss. In the end, they report no animals were injured.