NAVARINO, Wis. (WFRV) – A barn explosion in Shawano County has a portion of WIS 47 and WIS 156 closed.

The incident happened near WIS 47 and WIS 156 in Navarino. Officials say that the portion of WIS 47 and WIS 156 is closed because of the incident.

At this time there is no information regarding any injuries or the cause of the explosion. Multiple helicopters reportedly responded to the scene.

