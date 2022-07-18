LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Several different fire departments are on the scene of a barn fire that is still burning hot in the Town of Lawrence.

Local 5 News is on the scene as smoke and flames can be seen coming from the barn. The fire is located on the 2900 Block of Lawrence Drive.

The community is being asked to avoid the area if possible as officers on the scene have closed off Lawrence Drive from Hickory Road to Little Rapids Road. Hickory Road is also closed at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.