TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a hospital after a barn fire on Wednesday morning in southeastern Wisconsin.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:40 a.m., dispatch received a report of a barn on fire on the 5000 block of Cty Tk Y in the Town of Trenton.

The caller reported that the inside of the barn was fully engulfed in flames and that animals were being moved outside by farmhands.

The Newburg Fire Department was paged and quickly upgraded the structure fire to a full box level, prompting over 14 agencies to respond.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in the area and arrived on the scene. They began using a fire extinguisher to knock down the flames. A second deputy arrived a short time later and also discharged his fire extinguisher.

Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

A farmhand that was moving the animals away from the barn suffered minor smoke inhalation and was transported to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for evaluation.

Once fire crews arrived on the scene, the flames were quickly brought under control, containing the fire to the shop portion of the barn.

The main barn reportedly suffered minor damage but remained intact. Cty TK Y was closed for around two hours while crews battled, and there were no reported injuries to fire personnel.

There is no damage estimate at this time, and the fire’s cause is under investigation.

No additional information was provided.