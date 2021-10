APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 76 at County JJ are blocked due to a barn fire, reports WisDOT.

According to the transportation department, the closure will likely last for two hours.

An Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office – Greenville Deputies Facebook post says the road is closed from Everglade Road to County Highway JJ.

