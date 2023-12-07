CHARLESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A barn in Calumet County is considered a total loss following a Thursday morning fire, where 30 cattle and one person were removed and suffered smoke inhalation.

According to the Chilton Fire Department, crews were sent to Irish Road in Charlestown for reports of a barn fire around 9:20 a.m. on December 7.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was visible from all sides of the barn with flames showing from the south end.

The release notes that flames were approaching multiple propane tanks and that 30 cattle were removed from the barn. Authorities say the cattle suffered smoke inhalation and that the main barn is a total loss.

One person was also taken away from the scene for smoke inhalation.

Both the roof and floors reportedly collapsed during the fire. The north half of the barn had only smoke damage.

Authorities did not provide an estimated dollar loss and said the cause of the fire was also unknown at the time of the release.

Additional departments from Brown, Manitowoc, and Fond du Lac Counties also assisted at the scene.