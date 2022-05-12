THURSDAY 5/12/2022 2:25 p.m.

BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A father and his two kids were identified as the three individuals who were killed after a Thursday morning house fire in the City of Barron.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office has identified the father of the two children as 44-year-old Donald Albee of Barron.

Albee was found dead inside the home by fire crews.

Additionally, authorities confirmed that Albee’s two children, who also died as a result of the fire, were ages 5 and 6.

Officials report that the home where the incident took place belonged to Albee’s girlfriend, 49-year-old Delores Dahlberg.

Dahlberg was treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Barron Police Department and DCI.

Original Story: Barron Co. house fire kills 2 children, 1 adult

THURSDAY 5/12/2022 11:56 a.m.

BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two children and one adult are dead following a Thursday morning house fire in the City of Barron.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, just before 3:30 a.m., crews responded to a home located on River Avenue for a report of a fire.

Officials say the initial report stated that three people were still inside the home. Upon arrival, officials say they immediately began to search the residence as well as perform a fire attack.

During the search, crews were able to pull two children out of the home. The children were taken to a local hospital where life-saving measures were performed, to no avail.

Both children were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities report that a man was later found dead inside the home. One woman did reportedly get out of the house and was treated and released at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Barron Police Department, Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Barron County Medical Examiner and the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Officers from the Barron Police Department along with the deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Barron Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Cameron Fire Department and Cumberland Ambulance all responded to the scene.