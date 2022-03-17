APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The fans are back in the arenas and back in the bars ready to enjoy March Madness to the fullest extent.

“It’s a huge difference because the last two years have been hard for a lot of people and hard because wanting to go out and hang out with your friends, everyone’s super conscious about Covid and stuff and now that’s it been gone on a decline it’s been awesome,” said Sam Felauer while out enjoying the festivities.

The first full day of tournament play was not the only thing bringing fans out – the luck of the Irish helped too.

“I hope everyone has an excuse to come out, wear some green, and celebrate St. Patrick’s day,” said Shannon Brooks.

The foot traffic helped bars who lost out the last two years.

“It’s great to help the local economy,” said Larry Vaubel. “Two years ago the bars were closed until July.”

Topping off the celebrations were multiple people choosing to come out and celebrate their birthdays.

“Today I’m celebrating my 41st birthday. It’s a wonderful birthday because it’s on St, Patrick’s day so everyone always wants to hang out,” said Brooks.

“It’s great,” said Vaubel. “I’m 75 years old today. I feel alive I love it. I’m having a great time.”