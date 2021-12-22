Bars, restaurants get ready for a very Packers Christmas (and game day)

General view of Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct 24. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s about to be a very Packers Christmas. Bars and restaurants are getting ready for a very non-traditional holiday.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year and we get to spend it with our Stadium View work family and all the great Packers fans out there,” said Stadium View Manager Kelly Hewitt.

Spreading some Christmas cheer is taking on double meaning at bars near Lambeau Field.

“Normally we’d be closed in the morning and then open up later in the afternoon. But this year, we are open at our normal time, 9 a.m,” said Hewitt.

Across the street at Anduzzi’s, it’s much of the same.

“We’re preparing just as if it’s a normal game day weekend, it just happens to be on Christmas,” said Samantha Scott, Marketing Director for the bar.

Both bars say they will have the “typical” game day fun.

“We’re going to have some live music before and after the game, like we normally do in our game day tent. We’ll have our new beer garden open for some extra space for partying, as well as our rooftop patio,” added Scott.

While it might seem a little unusual that the Packers are playing on Christmas day, it’s not the first time it’s happened. In fact, it’s happened at home twice before. Once in 2005 and again 10 years ago in 2011. Both of those games were against the Chicago Bears.

If burgers are more your thing, they are ready at Kroll’s West, too. They’re amping up by bringing in some back-up.

“It’s nice to have some of the college kids back once their break starts,” said Kroll’s West Manager Megan Huisman.

An unusual Christmas, and not just for those cheering on the Pack.

“Everyone is going to show up and do their best, but it’s still hard on everyone that’s going to be working that they won’t be with their families,” said Huisman.

Trading in the red and green for green and gold.

“It’s Christmas, so I think it’s going to be fun no matter what,” joked Hewitt.

Anduzzi’s

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to close

Christmas Day: 9 a.m. to close

Stadium View

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to close

Christmas Day: 9 a.m. to close

Kroll’s West

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (game start)

Other bars are also open in the Stadium District. It’s best to call ahead to see if hours have changed.

Chain restaurants open on Christmas Day can be found here.