Bartender credited for extinguishing fire at Kaukauna bar

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) A bartender is being credited for extinguishing a fire at The Roundabout Bar & Grill late Tuesday night.

The Kaukauna Fire Department says smoke and fire could be seen coming from a wall, and the bartender used a fire extinguisher to control the spread of the fire.

Firefighters say smoke was still present in the building when they arrived. A small fire was found inside a wall and was quickly put out.

The fire was determined to be an electrical issue, and damage is estimated at $8,500.