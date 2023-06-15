MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s something about beer and baseball that goes together hand-in-hand, and one Northwoods League team in Wisconsin is taking the combination to the next level.

Some teams have sold a beer bat, which is a hollowed-out plastic bat filled with beer, to fans for years, but the Madison Mallards have unveiled its Das Duck Boot, which holds 67oz of beer.

The unveiling of the boot drew the attention of Barstool Sports, whose tweet about the Mallards’ latest invention garnered over 3,000 likes.

(Brent Bartels – Madison Mallards)

The boot is available at the Duck Pond, which is where the Mallards play, or on the Madison Mallards official team website.

The oversized beer has drawn a lot of positive feedback from fans on social media, including one stating, “I need this in my life.”

While the 67oz boot is filled with beer, you can technically fill it with whatever you’d like after taking it home from the ballpark.

Maybe other Northwoods teams, such as the Green Bay Rockers, will follow in the Mallards footsteps and make a guitar that holds beer!

The Green Bay Rockers will travel to Madison to take on the Mallards on June 22 and 23.

For more information on the Official Das Duck Boot, click here.