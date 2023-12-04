APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a fire that started Sunday night in the basement of an Appleton home caused an estimated $125,000 worth of damage.

According to a release from the Appleton Fire Department, crews responded at 7:56 p.m. to a home on the 1100 block of West Elsie Street for reports of smoke and flames coming from the home’s basement.

Once on scene, firefighters say they found considerable smoke coming from the doorway on the side of the home. Crews then battled to put out the flames getting it under control in under 30 minutes.

There is no word on whether anyone was hurt during the incident, however, officials say the total amount of damages to the home is estimated to be $125,000.

At this time, no other information is available and firefighters with the Appleton Fire Department say they are investigating the cause of the fire.