APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews from Outagamie County responded to a single-residence structure fire on the 700 Block of West Winnebago Street in the City of Appleton on Wednesday.

According to a release, around 11:30 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent to the 700 Block for a call that indicated smoke and fire visible at a house.

All residents had been evacuated prior to the 911 call. The first crews arriving on the scene confirmed the fire on the first floor of the 2-story building with smoke coming from multiple sides of the building.

Fire crews extinguished the fire on the first floor and then discovered the fire in the basement of the home. Crews were able to put out the additional fire within 30 minutes.

Additional fire crews conducted a search of the home and confirmed nobody else was inside and ventilated the smoke from the building.

There were no injuries reported and the damage estimate is not available at this time.

Occupants of the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Appleton Fire Department was assisted by We-Energies, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the Appleton Police Department.

No further details were provided.