FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A family of six is now without a home after a fire Tuesday night in Fond du Lac causes what officials say was “extensive damage.”

In a release from the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, firefighters responded around 9:00 p.m. to reports of the smell of smoke on the first floor of a home at 605 County Road K.

Upon arrival, crews say they encountered heavy smoke conditions showing from the basement with light to moderate smoke on the first and second floors of the home.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire quickly but it had already caused “extensive damage” to the basement of the home.

The family of six living in the home was alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke and the sounding smoke detectors, allowing them to safely evacuate.

A number of cats were found and removed from the residence and officials say there were no reported injuries from the incident.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the Red Cross is assisting with the displaced family.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says crews will be out canvassing the neighborhood handing out free fire safety literature to help highlight the importance of smoke detectors.