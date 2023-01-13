TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Two Rivers responded to a house fire that caused an estimated $25,000 in damages early Friday morning.

In a release provided by the Two Rivers Fire Department, authorities say that crews received a call just before 1:30 a.m. on January 13 for a house fire in the 1100 block of 34th Street.

When crews arrived, smoke was spotted coming out of the first floor and no flames were visible.

Authorities say that the lone occupant of the residence self-evacuated before crews arrived. After an initial investigation, it was determined that the fire started in the basement and extended into one bedroom on the first floor, causing fire, smoke, and heat damage throughout the basement and smoke damage to the first floor.

According to the release, the fire was under control at 2 a.m. Fire crews remained on the scene to ventilate the structure and conduct an investigation.

No fire personnel was injured and the resident was evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries. The Two Rivers Fire Department had the home cleared at 3:20 a.m. and stated that the home was turned back over to the resident.

The Two Rivers Fire Department was assisted by the Two Rivers Police Department, the City of Manitowoc Fire Department, and the Mishicot Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no additional details were provided.