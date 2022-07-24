ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – What’s the best way to beat the heat? By taking a dip in the water and cooling off of course!

And a summertime classic event in Ashwaubenon offered heat-stricken residents just that – and more.

On Sunday, Wisconsinites enjoyed the lovely summer weather over at Ashwaubomay Lake for the 4th annual ‘Bash at the Beach’ event.

This celebration offered something for the whole family. From ice cream to face painting to sand castle building, everyone was in on the fun.

“So we started this community, basically this large group of, not even just moms anymore it’s kind of just branched off into people in general who just support each other and take care of each other. Whenever we can do events like these where we can bring people together in our community and it doesn’t cost them anything we love to do that,” shared Bash at the Beach event coordinator, Andrea Fanta.

That’s right, the event was completely free.

Organizers said that was made possible thanks to donors who also wanted to get involved with a project that would allow everyone to come together and have fun.