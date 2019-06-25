Bass Pro Tour Lands on Lake Winnebago

Neenah, Wisc. – Major League Fishing® (MLF) announced earlier this year that the last stop of the 2019 Bass Pro Tour eight-stage season will be hosted by Neenah, Wisconsin, on Lake Winnebago.

The Evinrude Stage Eight Presented by Tracker Off Road competition will take place June 25 – 30 on Wisconsin’s largest lake, which spans approximately 138,000 acres and covers an area of about 30 miles by 10 miles.

“The Neenah community is incredibly excited about the opportunity to share our unique fishing destination with the world,” said Nikki Hessel, Executive Director of Future Neenah. “We have no doubt that our guests from Major League Fishing and beyond will fall in love with the stunning waterfront, impressive recreational activities, and exceptional dining and culture.”

Sharing in the enthusiasm for the venue is Michael Mulone, MLF’s Senior Director of Events and Partnerships, who knows well what the area and its hosts have to offer.

“Winnebago is overdue to host a bass-fishing competition of this magnitude, and what better way to put it in the spotlight than by bringing the best bass anglers in the world here to participate,” Mulone said. “Neenah is a can-do community which is welcoming MLF with open arms. We are excited to see how the weights of this fishery’s smallmouth and largemouth bass light up SCORETRACKER® for all the world to follow throughout each competition day.”

The Lake Winnebago competition, as with each of the stages, will result in its own two-hour television episode that will air on Discovery Channel in the fourth quarter of 2019. It will repeat on Sportsman Channel in first and second quarters of 2020.

