CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bat that was found in a Clintonville park on August 20 tested positive for rabies.

Waupaca County Public Health states that it has been in contact with people who were believed to be exposed but asks that anyone else who believes to have had contact with the bat to contact their medical provider.

The bat was found near Bucholtz Park in Clintonville.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDOH), rabies isn’t as common as people may think. The MDOH states that only 3% to 4% of bats test positive for rabies.

The release from Waupaca County Public Health also reminds people to never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with their bare hands. Instead, you should safely trap the animal in a sealed container.

If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death.

