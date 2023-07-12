SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Health officials have confirmed that a bat in Shawano County has tested positive for the rabies virus, which is the first confirmed case of rabies in a bath in Shawano County this year.

According to the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department, a bat in Shawano County has tested positive for the rabies virus. The virus is transmitted from infected mammals to humans and is invariably fatal once symptoms show up, according to officials.

This is reportedly the first confirmed case of rabies in a bat in Shawano County this year.

Officials say that anyone who has had any sort of physical contact with a bat with the possibility of a bite or scratch may need preventive treatment. The release mentioned that by the time any symptoms can appear, rabies cannot be successfully treated.

The early symptoms of rabies can include:

Irritability

Headache

Fever

Double vision

Itching or pain at the exposure site

The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department says that the disease eventually professes to spasms of the throat and the muscles used for breathing, convulsions, delirium, paralysis and death.

Below are ways to stop the spread of rabies, provided by the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department:

Ensure all pet dogs, cats, ferrets and livestock are vaccinated against rabies

Stay away from all wild animals, especially those acting abnormally

Do not keep exotic or wild animals as pets, regardless of how young or cute they may be

Exclude bats from inside living quarters by keeping screens in good repair and closing up any small openings that could allow them to enter

Teach children not to approach any unfamiliar animals

For those that are bitten or scratched, officials provided the following steps:

Promptly clean the bite wound with liberal amounts of soap and water

Contact your physician or go to the local emergency room

If the animal involved can be safely captured without further injury, hold the animal until the local health department can be consulted

More information on rabies can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ website.