Bathroom fire at Aurora Baycare Hospital causes $10k in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One civilian is being evaluated following a bathroom fire at the Aurora Baycare Hospital’s Emergency Lobby.

According to the Green Bay Fire Department, on Wednesday around 4:10 a.m., crews responded to Aurora Baycare Hospital for a reported fire. The hospital’s fire suppression system activated and put out the fire.

The fire reportedly happened in a bathroom of the Emergency Lobby, and Green Bay Metro Fire Department helped with the cleanup of the water from the suppression system.

One civilian was transported to Aurora Baycare Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshall’s office.

The fire cased an estimated $10,000 in damages.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.