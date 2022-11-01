DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning fire at an apartment in De Pere.

The De Pere Fire/Rescue Department released information about an apartment fire that happened on the 1000 block of Coral Street. On November 1, around 9 a.m. crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.

The apartment was described as a 2-story, wood frame construction, multi-family apartment. The fire was put out ‘very quickly’ and was confined to the bathroom.

Damages were limited to the second floor. There were no injuries reported and the fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages.

An investigation showed that the fire started in the bathroom exhaust fan. Authorities wanted to remind residents to check their smoke detectors and batteries to make sure they are working every six months.

No additional information was provided.