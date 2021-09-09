Batter Up Green Bay: Local baseball field finishes renovation project

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Batter up Green Bay, a newly renovated baseball diamond has officially opened in the community.

On Wednesday, The Boys and Girls Club of Green Bay finished renovating its outdated baseball field located at the Nagel Unit-West Side Clubhouse. These renovations were made possible by a $50,000 Refurbishment Program Grant, only offered to four select fields across the nation.

The completion of the field was celebrated by a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring former MLB pitcher, and Green Bay local, Jason Berken, who was there to help welcome this new addition to the community.

And young Wisconsinites didn’t waste any time breaking in the field.

Shortly after the field opened, many local kids eager to see their new field, which now offers more safety, began playing some ball.

“Our field before was kind of a weak field if you will. We didn’t have anchored bases and so there were a lot of safety hazards, and so, today having anchored bases and having really a nice field for the kids to play, it’s a place where they feel welcomed and inspired,” shared Danielle Taylor Marketing and Communications Coordinator.

It’s no doubt this new baseball diamond is a home run for the community.