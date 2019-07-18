Battle of the Badges taking place at Titletown Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Area public safety departments will go head-to-head Saturday, July 20, during the Green Bay Packers’ “Battle of the Badges.”

The flag football tournament will consist of six teams playing on the football field at Titletown, battling for the top prize of a $3,000 donation from the Packers. The runner-up will receive a $2,000 donation.

Fans are invited to attend the tournament, which begins at 10:30 a.m.

Round-robin pool play will begin with the following match-ups:

Appleton Fire Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Department on the east side of the field

De Pere Fire Rescue Department and Green Bay Police Department on the west side of the field

The Milwaukee Police Department and Green Bay Metro Fire Department have a bye during the opening round

Round-robin play will finish at 12:15 p.m. The single-elimination tournament will begin at 12:40 p.m.

The Packers say bleachers will be available for fans as will Titletown tables and chairs.