‘Battle on Bago’ two-day ice fishing tournament wraps up

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 13th annual ‘Battle on Bago’ two-day ice fishing tournament kicked things off on Thursday at Miller’s Bay in Oshkosh’s Menominee Park and will last until Saturday.

The tournament takes place across four Fox Valley lakes: Lake Winnebago, Lake Winneconne, Lake Poygan, and Lake Butte des Morts.

Offering more than $275,000 in prizes an ice fishing competition, food, and live music this event is for ice fishers and spectators.

The ‘Battle on Bago’ event is to raise money for local youth and conservation groups.

Since 2007, this event has raised $1.3 million that has gone back to the community.

For more information on this event visit, BattleonBago.org.