GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – They’re known for their smashburgers, but one local burger joint is finding new ways to serve its customers during the Season of Lent.

Bay Area Burger Co. is releasing a Friday Lent feature named the ‘Filet O’ Bay,’ which is a fried cod sandwich with American cheese and tartar sauce, all served on a brioche bun.

Local 5 News caught up with Cole Ductan, owner of the food truck turned restaurant, to talk about the Filet O’ Bay.

“We specialize in the smashburger, and I want to explain that to people,” said Ductan. “That’s what we want to be known for. We want to do one thing and do one thing very well, but at certain times throughout the year, we need to branch out a little bit.”

According to The Catholic Church, Catholics should abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent in memory of Good Friday, the day the Bible says Jesus died on the cross. Meat was chosen as a sacrifice because it was known as a celebratory food.

While the general buzz around the Filet O’ Bay was positive on Bay Area Burger Co.’s social media platforms, Ductan says this will “probably” only be a Lent tradition.

“We are working on branching out the menu a little bit,” explained Ductan. “My plan since day one has been to add a chicken sandwich. Something very simple, air-fried chicken, pickles, and bun. That’s it.”

Ductan continued to tell Local 5 News that a salad could be coming to the menu as well, but “don’t quote me on it. My wife’s been pushing me to put that on the menu.”

Bay Area Burger Co. is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their website here.