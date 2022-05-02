GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Bay Beach Amusement Park is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, but the hours are different than in years past.

According to Bay Beach Amusement Park’s Facebook, hours of operation will mostly be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. during the summer due to staff shortages. Park hours will vary from month to month.

Bay Beach typically would close at 9 p.m., but due to the shortage of ride operators who need to be 18 or older, the park will have to close earlier than they’d like.

The amusement park began searching for additional staff back in early March but has yet to find a sufficient amount of ride operators to keep the park’s normal hours.

Officials say they are still holding interviews and actively seeking qualified ride operator candidates. Bay Beach continues to incentivize the position, offering several different bonuses, including a $100 sign-on bonus.

Upon hiring additional staff, the park may adjust the hours.

