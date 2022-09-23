GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As summer comes to a close, so do some of our summer traditions and activities.

Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay has announced its final weekend of the 2022 season.

We hope to see you for one more day of family fun! As a reminder, your tickets don’t expire so if you’re unable to make it, we’ll see you again in May! City of Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department Facebook

The last weekend to hop on your favorite rides, like the Zippin Pippin or the Scat is September 24 & 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.