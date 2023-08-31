GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay have announced the opening date for its brand new ride, described as a ‘hypnotic movement that is like a visual riddle.’

Guests are invited to a ‘sneak preview’ of the new ride, The Nebulaz, on Saturday morning before the ride officially opens to the public following the ceremony.

The Nebulaz is described as a thrill ride with four rotating arms that hold four riders on each end while they turn in “fast intertwining orbits while the central tower rotates.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on September 2 and will be available to ride for three tickets per person. The minimum height requirement is 42″ to ride with an adult or 8″ to ride alone, officials say.

A video of The Nebulaz in action can be seen here.