Bay Beach Amusement Park closes for season

Sunday was your last chance of the year to have some good-old-fashioned fun at the Bay Beach Amusement Park.

The amusement park celebrated its last day before it closed for the season.

This year’s big attraction was their all-new Big Wheel, which is the largest Ferris wheel in Wisconsin at 100 feet.

“The Big Wheel was a great new addition for us this year,” says Blair Lewis, facility coordinator for Bay Beach. “It actually got over 150,000 riders. It’s a great family-friendly ride and with that handicap gondola we were able to get a lot of different people on that ride this year.”

Despite all the rain during the year, Lewis said they have a had a record season of attendance.

In two weeks, you can get in on some extra fun at the park’s “Boo Beach” event on October 11th and 12th.