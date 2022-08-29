GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season.

According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:

Granny Bugs

Jeeps

Little Ferris Wheel

Slide

West Train

Staff said the Chairplanes and Sea Dragon rides will be closed for the remainder of the season.

The park officials explained these closures are happening because of staffing issues.