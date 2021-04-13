Bay Beach Amusement Park hiring as they look forward to summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It may not feel like it, but summer is right around the corner and that means Bay Beach Amusement Park is gearing up for another fun-filled summer.

The Green Bay Parks Department is looking for students who can help run Bay Beach day in and day out during the summer months. As one summer class moves on, another class is hired.

“We’re always looking for great new employees to come in every year and take those spots. We’ve been hiring since the beginning of February pretty much so we have a fair amount of new staff coming in. But we are still looking for more, always looking for talented folks to come out and have a great summer and fun at work,” says James Arnold, Manager at Bay Beach.

The opening day for Bay Beach is coming up on May 1.