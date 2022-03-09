GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bay Beach Amusement Park is holding open interviews throughout March and is offering a variety of incentives this year.

Park officials say they also offer a $100 sign-on bonus and end of the year bonus. In addition, they offer $25 if you refer a friend.

Ride operators (18 or older) can make up to $14.19 an hour, while concessionaires (14 or older) can make up to $13.31 an hour.

The interview dates are as follows:

March 17 and 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

March 23 and 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in working for Bay Beach can show up at the amusement park on the selected dates, or apply online here.

The park is scheduled to open its gates for the year on May 7.