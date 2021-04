GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a long winter season, Bay Beach Amusement Park is opening Saturday, May 1.

Last summer, due to the COVID-19, Bay Beach had limited guests, sanitized rides and guests wearing masks. It’s unknown what their protocol will be this summer.

On Saturday they will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be open only on weekends until May 29, when they start their 7-day a week schedule.

They are also looking for summer workers to fill vacant spots at the amusement park.