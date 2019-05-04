Bay Beach Amusement Park opens for the 2019 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

It might be Green Bay's best known fixture other than the Packers, and Bay Beach Amusement Park is back open for 2019.

The nice weather Saturday made it irresistible for hundreds to come out and enjoy the park's many rides, including the ferris wheel, Scrambler, bumper cars, and of course, the Zippin Pippin roller coaster.

"It was awesome," said Sarah Gallenberger, after riding it with family members. "Anyone who's afraid, don't be. It's beautiful up on top. The whole ride is so enjoyable, especially when you can do it with your family."

Adding to the many existing rides soon will be a second ferris wheel. The "Big Wheel" isn't open yet, but will be a 100 foot ferris wheel looming over the bay shore.

"We were just talking about it," said Sherri Pape of Wausau, who was with her son. "We can't wait to see the awesome view it's gonna have."

Gallenberger said everyone in her group of family and friends will try the new ferris wheel "except for my husband Paul... because he's a chicken."

One of the reasons Bay Beach Amusement Park is so attractive is that admission is free, and ride tickets are just 25 cents, with rides costing 1 to 4 tickets per rider.

"I like how cheap the rides are, versus a fair," Pape said. "And it's a lot of fun, and the lines aren't long, and we always have a really good time."

"Watching my grandchildren smile, and everyone else's grandchildren, and children smile is probably the best thing," Gallenberger said. "There's not one on any ride that's not smiling."

For now, Bay Beach Amusement Park is only open on weekends, but the park will be open 7 days a week, starting May 21st.