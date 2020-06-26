Bay Beach Amusement Park opens for the season in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) One of the top spots to have some good family fun in Northeast Wisconsin is back open for business. Kris Schuller shows us the safety measures put in place at Bay Beach Amusement Park – to help deal with Covid-19.

After a two-month delay caused by the coronavirus Bay Beach Amusement Park is back in business. After park officials put in place numerous safety protocols at this popular summer attraction.

“A lot of work goes into getting this place ready every year and of course, with everything going on this year, it took a little more time,” said Jason Arnoldi, manager of the park.

With the health and safety of guests and employees top on mind, Arnoldi says the social distancing and sanitation measures laid out in this plan are key.

“We’re asking guests that they maintain six feet between their family and the next family,” he said. “Sanitizing each car, each gondola, each train after every use – so no one will sit in the same spot someone has been in without being sanitized.”

And then there is park capacity, it’s limited to 50 percent or 2,000 people, tracked by wristbands guests must wear when in the park.

“Basically we just need to keep track of the amount of people in the park and then when people return it we can let more people in as we get to capacity,” Arnoldi said.

As for rides most are open, sanitized after each use. With seats left empty to meet social distancing guidelines.

“All the things we put in place were all the things we had to do to open up this year,” he said.

While the changes may take some getting used to, such as staff wearing masks and longer wait times as rides are cleaned, many we spoke to say they like the precautions.

“I’d rather be safe than sorry put it that way. No, I don’t have a problem with it,” said one man taking his granddaughter to the park.

“I’m very impressed, I really am. I’d recommend coming out here,” said another man who applauds the policies.

And that’s exactly what Arnoldi wants to hear – as Bay Beach adjusts to Covid-19.

“To see them out here having fun again, is what it’s all about and why we do, what we do,” Arnoldi said.

Bay Beach is now open 7 days a week – between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.