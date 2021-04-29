Bay Beach Amusement Park opens for the season on Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A sure sign that summer is up ahead kicks off yet another season this coming Saturday. And officials at Bay Beach Amusement Park are doing all they can to keep all the rides running and everyone safe.

At Bay Beach Amusement Park crews are busy getting things in shape, preparing the rides and the grounds for day one of the 2021 season.

“A lot of work goes into the off season and honestly we’re excited to get these last few things buttoned up and get families out here having some fun,” said Parks Manager Jason Arnoldi.

Arnoldi anticipates several thousand people will visit the park this weekend and Covid restrictions will be in place.

“Consistent sanitation of rides, tables, chairs, bathroom, like we always have. Our staff will be masked, we’ll have some partitions up in between customers and staff,” Arnoldi said.

And all rides will keep running, regardless of the fact that Bay Beach still needs to hire roughly 20 ride attendants.

“There are a lot of factors, pretty much the majority of the businesses in the city looking for help right now,” said Arnoldi.

“We’re competing with jobs that pay more and have added benefits, that we might not be able to offer,” said Recreation Supervisor Ann Miller.

While the Parks Department would prefer to have all their open positions here filled right now, they’re hopeful that come the end of the month they’ll be in a much better place. But if they remain understaffed as the season rolls along, Arnoldi says there is a plan which he hopes he’ll be able to avoid.

“We would alternate among the rides, whether it be this one, open for an hour, then this one. But I really don’t see that as a huge concern at this point,”Arnoldi said.

Especially if they fill open positions, jobs which Miller says are so much fun.

“We think we have fun jobs, you’re working outside, you’re working in a lively atmosphere,” Miller said.

“You get to put smiles on kids’ faces every single day. So, I think everyone should apply here. It’s a great job,” said seven-year employee Sierra Miller.

“We want to avoid shutting down any rides at all costs, that is always our main goal,” Arnoldi said.

The ride attendant job pays roughly $12 an hour. More information here.