Bay Beach Amusement Park wraps on 2020 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While this summer was largely unlike any other we may have experienced, one Green Bay staple did what it could to remain a norm.

Bay Beach Amusement Park adjusted their plans for the summer so it could still bring some entertainment to the community.

While the park was only allowing a small number of guests at a time, manager Jason Arnoldi says everyone who did make it in was appreciative of Bay Beach’s efforts to keep them safe.

“The amount of comments we received from our guests have been overwhelmingly positive. Posts on our social media, messages we’ve gotten over email, and things of that nature and even talking to people around the park – they’ve been nothing but complimentary of everything that’s going on here.”

Arnoldi says he appreciates his staff’s ability to follow the plan Bay Beach implement to keep guest safe.

“I’m very happy with the way our staff responded to it,” says Arnoldi. “They did an excellent job keeping the rides sanitized and clean.”

