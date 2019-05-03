Bay Beach Amusement Parks gearing up for opening day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- Get ready! Bay Beach Amusement Parks open for the season Saturday and there has been no shortage of preparations for the big day.

One of the newest and most anticipated rides at Bay Beach is the 100-foot Ferris wheel. It offers passengers a clear view of the Bay from 20 gondolas that fix six people each.

"Bay Beach opening is just a great start to the summer for a lot of people. It kind of just shows you that summer is right around the corner and I think we're all ready to get out of the house and start enjoying some nice weather here and, hopefully, this weekend we'll have that," says Jason Arnoldi, Manager of Bay Beach Amusement Park.

Starting May 21st, the Park will be open 7 days a week but until then, it will only be open on weekends.