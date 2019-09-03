Bay Beach hours cut to weekends, final day of season set

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Bay Beach Amusement Park has announced its final hours for the 2019 season.

For the remainder of the month, Bay Beach will be open on Saturdays on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the following weekends: 7-8., 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.

The final day this year to enjoy Bay Beach will be Sunday, September 29.

For more information, including Bay Beach Shelter Reservations, click here or call 920-448-3365 during regular office hours – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Monday through Friday.