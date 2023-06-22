GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay have released an explanation as to why multiple rides have been closed, some since the beginning of the season.

A Facebook post from Bay Beach Amusement Park explains that many of the closures are due to repair parts taking longer than expected to be delivered.

“Hopefully this will clear up any misunderstandings or misconceptions that people may have,” the post begins. “Yes, we have had some rides closed since the beginning of the season, but we did not plan on having The Sea Dragon this year, so getting it replaced was a last-minute bonus,” explained Bay Beach officials.

As of June 22, seven total rides remain closed, including the historic Zippin Pippin, Scat, and Ferris Wheel.

The full list of rides that are currently closed includes:

Bay Beast Purchased a 10-foot taller one which needed cosmetic work. It will be installed after work concludes on the Sea Dragon.

East Train Tracks need to be replaced from winter damage off the bay.

Ferris Wheel Closed on June 16. It is waiting on a part.

Scat Closed on June 10. It is waiting on a part.

Sea Dragon Purchased in early May, and could possibly be back open on June 24.

Slide Closed because of construction from the new ride

Zippin Pippin Closed on June 20 due to a technology/electrical issue. A part has been delivered, but Bay Beach is waiting to hear back from the company.



“Parts are taking longer than we would like, but please know that we all would love to have every ride open daily, however, that is not how it has gone this year and we appreciate your understanding as some things are out of our control,” said Bay Beach officials.

A full list of Bay Beach Amusement Park rides, including ones that are currently closed, can be found here. The list of closed rides states that it will be updated daily.