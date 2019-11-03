Bay Beach rehabilitates eagles, frees them into the wild

Two bald eagles were returned to the wild by the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday.

One eagle, from the Oneida area, was brought to the sanctuary in July with an injured wing.

The second eagle, from the Door county area, also had injuries and was extremely thin.

Now that the eagles are fully recovered, the community was able to watch their release by the Big Wheel at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

“It’s an animal you really can’t get close too in the wild,” says Lori Bankston, curator of animals for the sanctuary. “Releases are very special that you can see that beautiful wing beat when the animal flies off and going back into the wild were they belong. It really is a joy to be able to share that with the entire community.”

The eagles were part of the sanctuary’s R-Paws Program, which focuses on helping injured wildlife recover and return to the wild.