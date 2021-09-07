Bay Beach Wildlife prepares to host ‘Walk for Wildlife’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is gearing up to hosts their 16th annual Walk for Wildlife event. They are hoping to raise proceeds to up doing their work to rehabilitate animals at the sanctuary.

The organization works hard all year to care for over 6,000 injured or orphaned animals. This year, they have experienced an increase in the number of rescue animals because the pandemic has forced many sanctuaries to close or limit the number of animals they receive.

The Walk for Wildlife is a 2.5-mile trail with live animal ambassadors, artifacts, and other information provided by volunteers.

A quarter-mile paved walk is also available for strollers and wagons. The sanctuary is also in need of volunteers.

The event kicks off on Saturday, September 18th from 8 am to 11 a.m. with stations open until 12:30 p.m. You can register online at WalkWildlife.com. This year`s mascot is the flying squirrel which will be at the first station.