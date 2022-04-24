GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is the kind of place where everyday feels like it is Earth Day. But sanctuary officials still decided to celebrate the day, even if they’re a couple days late.

The wildlife sanctuary hosted several special Earth Day activities on Sunday afternoon. They had a public wolf-feeding demonstration, brought some snakes and turtles out for guests to touch, and also released an owl they had rehabilitated back into the wild.

“Earth Day is important just to make some people aware of things they can do to help the earth,” said Amy Harris who is a senior animal keeper at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

She said she hopes that by giving the kids an opportunity to have face-to-face encounters with the animals at the sanctuary, it will help them understand the importance of preserving the earth and in turn the animals that live here as well.

She also said the wildlife sanctuary wants to educate the public on what they should do if they encounter an injured or abandoned animal. She said during the springtime more of these injured or abandoned animals begin to arrive at the sanctuary.

“If we don’t take care of the earth a bunch of bad things could happen like to the animals and their habitats and if you litter everywhere it could go into the sea and hurt sea animals,” said Brooklyn and Claire Van Eperen who visited the sanctuary on Sunday afternoon.

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary cares for more than 6,000 orphaned and injured animals annually.