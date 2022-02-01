GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary prepares for a Family Fun weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is hosting their 16th Annual Frosty Family Fun Night. The event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 5th at 4pm.

Visitors will get a chance to enjoy a bonfire, horse drawn wagon carriages, meet animal ambassadors and so much more. The annual programming helps the sanctuary raise funds to continue providing rehab for animals in need. The events also allow them to educate the community.

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary will also be hosting a free Birds of Prey Tour on February 20th. Visitors can meet and learn all about the variety of birds.

For more information, you can visit their website at baybeachwildlife.com

Trending Stories

