Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary to release Hawk back into the wild

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A red-tailed hawk injured by an arrow is ready to be released back into the wild.

It’s all thanks to the curators at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, who help rehabilitate injured animals on a regular basis.

Green Bay Police received a call for an injured hawk on the city’s west side and found the hawk with an arrow through its wing, which caused it to break. But after a little physical therapy and flight training at Bay Beach, she’s ready to be released into the wild.

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary routinely help animals and return most back to the wild. They’ve helped close to 4,000 this year already! From squirrels to owls and even possums- you name the animal and Bay Beach will help save it.

The sanctuary is open daily from 8 – 4:30 p.m. and you can find more information about how to help animals online right here.