Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary unveils new conservation center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary unveiled a new classroom space for their nationally-recognized 4K program.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Sanctuary Tuesday afternoon.

The new Dick Resch & Family Learning Conservation Center will incorporate technology enhancements for the kids and can be used a number of different ways.

“It holds about 200 people so it’s a great size for meetings. It’s a great atmosphere, weddings can be held here. So it’s a way to get people into this building. Downstairs is the 4K program, which is going to be state of the art,” says the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Dan Spielmann.

The 4k program has doubled in size, going from 40 to 80 students.