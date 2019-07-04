Bay Beach’s “Big Wheel” officially open for business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Dubbed as one of the largest in the country, Bay Beach Amusement Park’s brand-new “Big Wheel” is now open for all guests to ride.

Standing at 100-feet-tall, the “Big Wheel” is the largest Ferris wheel in the state of Wisconsin. To celebrate this Fourth of July, the amusement park opened the wheel to the public. People were lining up since about 11 a.m. to be among the first to ride the new attraction.

“It’s my favorite one, so far,” said Janice Gray, who is visiting from Iron River, MI. “It’s very nice and you get to see the pelicans way out on the lake there and it’s very pleasant.”

Rides for the “Big Wheel” cost 75 cents and last about two and a half minutes. You can catch a ride until 9 p.m. when Bay Beach Amusement Park closes.