Bay Beach’s “Big Wheel” ready to open with special event

Thrill seekers have the chance to be one of the first 600 people to ride the Big Wheel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new attraction at Bay Beach Amusement Park will make its highly anticipated debut in just a few days.

The new “Big Wheel” will open to thrill seekers on July 4, but a lucky few will get to ride the 100-foot-tall Ferris Wheel today as part of a special fundraiser. Bay Beach Amusement Park is offering thrill seekers and fans alike the chance to be one of the first 600 people to ride the “Big Wheel,” with tickets costing $50. Proceeds will go toward the Friends of Bay Beach group.

For those in attendance of tonight’s event, the first rides will be running from 6:30-8 p.m. and will feature live music. One ticket gets you on the “Big Wheel” and will also get you a commemorative t-shirt, a special “first rider” ticket and food.

In the event of inclement weather, organizers say the event will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 3.

Bay Beach’s “Big Wheel” will officially open to the public Thursday at 11 a.m. with rides costing 75 cents each, or three tickets per ride. A total of 20 gondolas make up the new Ferris wheel with one being wheelchair accessible.