Bay Custom Lighting gifts River’s Bend new lights to celebrate Wisconsin Supper Club Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Supper Clubs are an important part of Wisconsin’s culture and history so back in 2017 the governor declared August 31 to be Wisconsin Supper Club Day.

Rivers Bend celebrated with a free new lighting installation from Bay Custom Lighting on the outside of the building.

The owner of Rivers Bend says there is not a set definition of a Supper Club but many across the state have similarities in the environment including the white table cloths, salad bars, and traditional old fashions many people order.

He also notes this type of restaurant is unique to Wisconsin and calls them a ‘dying breed’ so he said it is important they do things like this to celebrate the remaining clubs.

“Matt and Luke at Bay Custom Lighting approached me and they wanted to do a marketing program to show their lights off so to speak so they decided to put lights up around the whole front of the building because it’s Wisconsin super club day,” says Steve VandenLangenberg, the owner of River’s Bend.

Rivers Bend is the first location to receive a complimentary lighting installation to celebrate the day.

Luke Holschbach, a Co-Owner of Bay Custom Lighting explains, “Each light is individually chipped. So it talks to your phone, so you can control all the lights, all the patterns, and you can basically can make any light to any color that you want.”

Bay Custom Lighting says they plan to do this again next year at a new location to continue to celebrate Wisconsin supper club day.