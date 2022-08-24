GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 50 employees will be affected by the October closing of the Bay Fabrication Inc. facility on Walker Drive.

According to a letter sent to the Department of Workforce Development, a total closure of Bay Fabrication Inc. will happen on October 15. This is for the Bay Fabrications Inc. facility on 2929 Walker Drive Green Bay.

Employees are reportedly expected to be separated from employment starting on October 15. All separations will reportedly be done by December 30.

The closure is expected to be permanent and will affect all employees.

The following positions will be affected by the mass layoff:

General Labor – 35

Machine Operator – 2

Welder – 1

Team Leader – 2

Assistant Plant Manager – 1

Office Manager – 1

Shipping and Receiving Associate – 2

Quality Manager – 1

Quality Technician – 1

Quality Supervisor – 1

Plant Manager – 1

HR Coordinator – 1

Lead Maintenance Technician – 1

Maintenance Technician – 2

Outside Sales Representative – 1

In total it is 53 total employees. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.